How to create Life in Little Alchemy 2

Life is one of the more complicated combinations for you to make in Little Alchemy 2. It requires you to jump through several elements to create several different creations before you come up with the completed result, and there are several ways to reach it. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best way to make Life in Little Alchemy 2.

How to create Life

When you first start the game, you will have access to the four elements: earth, air, water, and fire. Here’s the quickest route to creating Life, starting with the four basic elements.

Combine two Water to make a Puddle

Combine two Fire to create Energy

Combine a Puddle with Water to create a Pond

Combine a Pond with a Water to create a Lake

Combine the Lake with a Water to make the Sea

Combine the Sea with an Earth to create Primordial Soup

Combine the Primordial Soup with Energy to create Life

Now, you should have your final component, Life. You can use it to create more advanced recipes, such as using it with Armor, Beach, Desert, Death, Corpse, Galaxy, Jupiter, Land, Metal, and several other elements you might have already created.

The combination we shared is only one of the many you can follow to unlock Life. There are several other options available to you, but they might take a bit longer to reach your final goal. These are all of the different combinations you can follow to create Life in Little Alchemy 2.