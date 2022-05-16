How to crossplay with friends in Fall Guys custom lobbies

Before Fall Guys fully implemented crossplay parties for the adorable battle royale game, developer Mediatonic got the ball rolling with crossplay custom matches in the “Dave” 4.5 update. At the update’s launch, Mediatonic had to turn off custom lobbies due to some technical issues, but the developer switched them back on shortly after. Fall Guys added crossplay parties about nine months after crossplay custom games, but before then, the game incorporated crossplay matchmaking and allowed players to create custom lobbies across PC and PlayStation.

To access custom lobbies, select Show Selector from the main menu. You will see the usual selection of Live Shows, but on the next tab is a Custom Shows option. From there, you can Host a Custom Show or Join a Custom Show.

How to host a crossplay custom lobby in Fall Guys

Screenshot by DoubleXP

By selecting the Host option, you’ll be presented with a number of options. Go to the Show Selection menu and select a game mode from the Main and Alternative tabs. Most of these Shows will require a minimum of 12 players, with the Hex-A-Gone Trials and Jump Around options only requiring at least four players. For small friend groups, these will likely be the only options. The Alternative Tab will have some other modes selected or created by community members, with varying player counts.

On the top of the screen will be a five-character code; you can show or hide the code with the press of a button if you need to hide the code for public streams. Once you have the minimum number of players, you can start the Show.

How to join a crossplay custom lobby in Fall Guys

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the Custom Shows menu, hit Join and simply enter the five-character code that the host has given you. This code will work across PlayStation and PC players.