how-to-cure-genital-herpes-in-bitlife

Genital herpes is not something you want to catch in real life or BitLife. It falls under the tingly illnesses you can get in the game by having one too many one-night stands. However, there’s a cure, and you’re going to want to get it sooner rather than later if you plan on living a promiscuous life. This guide explains how to cure genital herpes, so you don’t pass it on to anyone.

How to get rid of genital herpes

Players report a few ways of getting rid of genital herpes in BitLife, but visiting a Witch Doctor is the only consistent method that’s proven to work for us. You can select the Witch Doctor from the Doctor section in the activities tab. You’ll need to pay a fee, which will increase depending on the more diseases you suspect you have and their severity. The Witch Doctor will then recommend a treatment, and it’s down to you to take it.

The treatments you’ll be offered can include chihuahua hair, monkey ejaculate, bat’s liver, and tree bark. All of these can work, but as with many things in BitLife, there’s a random chance it could fail. So if the cure fails the first time around, try again until you succeed and are fully cured.

Some of the edge cases that players have reported results in a cure for genital herpes, or at least being offered treatment, include having 10 threesomes in one life, drinking bubbling liquid multiple times, and eating ant feces. These can take a long time to organize, so visiting a Witch Doctor is by far the most straightforward option we’ve found.

Can regular Doctors cure genital herpes?

It was possible to cure genital herpes using a normal Doctor at the hospital in the past. However, the developer has removed this path for one reason or another, likely because it’s much funnier to punish players for their behavior by having them risk some adverse side effects from a Witch Doctor’s cures.

What happens if you don’t cure genital herpes?

Genital herpes isn’t fatal, but it will lower your mood and general health. This puts you at risk of developing other conditions and even death. The worst side effect of leaving your genital herpes untreated is passing it on to others. Even if you’re married and pick the illness up from a one-time fling, you can still pass it on to your spouse and children if you’re not careful.