How to customize characters in Research and Destroy

At first, Research and Destroy’s main trio of heroes — Larry, Marie, and Gary — look like the run-of-the-mill scientist characters you’d see in a movie or television show. However, the game boasts a generous amount of customization options that allow you to fine-tune each character’s appearance to your liking. Here’s how you can customize your scientists in this eccentric turn-based strategy game.

There are two ways that you can change your characters’ appearances. Firstly, you can hit the “customize” option on the main menu upon booting up the game. Here, you’ll be able to customize several aspects of each character, such as their clothing, skin color, hairstyle, and eyewear. You can even rename characters here to whatever you’d like if you’re not a big fan of the default names, “Larry,” “Gary,” and “Marie.”

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When attacking a location, you’ll also be given the option to customize your appearance prior to starting the battle. Here, you’ll also be able to change what weapons and gadgets each character has equipped. We recommend diversifying the types of weapons you give each character to allow each one to serve a different role on the battlefield. To unlock more weapons and gadgets, you’ll have to conduct research on them, which further requires you to build universities.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Which weapons you equip can have an impact on how any given battle plays out. If you’re looking for more tips on how to succeed in Research and Destroy’s battles, check out our guides on how to move faster during your turn, and also how to revive any of your fallen allies.