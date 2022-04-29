How to customize your character in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports has a bit of a different system for created characters, at least compared to Wii Sports. Instead of using just a Mii, users will also have the option to make a created character and customize it. This character can then be exclusively used for Nintendo Switch Sports. So, how can you customize a character in Nintendo Switch Sports? Let’s take a look.

To customize your character, you will first need to make one. At the start screen, select the ‘Play Globally’ tab. Then, select ‘Single Player’ or ‘Two Players,’ depending on how many users there will be.

After that is done, you will then be prompted to begin a career. Select the user(s) that will be playing, and then you will be able to customize various traits. These traits include the face and hairstyle, the outfits, and body of the created character. Additionally, users will be able to choose a nickname to go by, such as “Rookie” or “Son.”

Finally, users will also be able to change the name at the bottom. If you want a random look, click the “Random” tab to randomize the look.

If you want to change the character after the fact, go to the sport selection screen, either at “Play Globally” or “Play Locally.” Then, click the hanger icon. That is the “Customize” option.