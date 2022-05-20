How to defeat the Caustic Grebuloff in Final Fantasy XIV

The Caustic Grebuloff is one of the bosses you’ll be fighting against in Final Fantasy XIV. It appears during the Dead Ends dungeon, the final dungeon you must complete to make your way through towards the end of the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Caustic Grebuloff in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to defeat Caustic Grebuloff

Caustic Grebuloff is the first boss you encounter in the Dead Ends dungeon. The first thing you’ll want to do is have your tank engage it, have it face the opposite of your teammates, and everyone should hide it from behind. It will unleash a steady stream of standard attacks on the tank during the first part of the encounter.

You can expect the wind to blow in a particular direction shortly after several attacks land. The wind will detail the upcoming attack, Miasma, which will spawn distinct circles all over the arena. After their initial blast, the bubbles will continue to move across the battlefield in the wind direction. You and your party will want to move in the opposite direction of the wind to avoid these attacks. They will appear as blue balloons on the ground with an area of effect attack.

The next attack to expect after this one is called Cough Up. After charging, an area of effect will appear below each character, and you will want to move out of it. The attack will appear beneath your party two more times before finishing. You’ll want to consistently remain moving during this time before engaging Caustic once again. Following this attack, markers will appear above your party. You need to stack up with each other to avoid the Hysteria debuff, which leads to the next attack by Caustic.

The next attack, Wave of Nausea, is a full-room attack. You need to charge towards Caustic at the center to avoid this attack. However, if you were hit with the Hysteria debuff following the Cough Up move, you will be unable to move your character, and they will run in a random direction, likely taking damage from Wave of Nausea.

For the Blighted Water move, it’s a stacking requirement where you and the rest of your party will need to meet up together and stand close by before it finishes charging. You’ll want to make sure you stand together as close as possible to endure the assault.

Next, we have Befoulment. It’s an AOE attack, forcing everyone to spread out from each other. You will not want to overlap with other players in your party before attacking Caustic once again.

The final notable move to discuss is Pox Flail. It’s a tankbuster move. If you’re a DPS, you don’t have to worry about it, and instead, you can focus on chunking away more of Caustic’s health. The healers will want to prepare any last-minute heals for their tanks before the attack lands.

During the encounter, you can expect Caustic Grebuloff to use Miasmata and Wave of Nausea simultaneously, stacking these two attacks together after using them once. When this happens, you want to get close to Caustic and avoid the Miasmata area of attacks while avoiding the full-room AOE blast.

You can expect these attacks to rotate throughout the battle with Caustic Grebuloff. After you defeat it, you can proceed forward and continue through the rest of the Dead Ends.