Your first boss encounter is the Valravn, a huge miasma wolf creature with an equally huge health bar. It’s movespeed is huge and it can hit for around eight points of Vitality per swing. If you’re good at shuffling in and out of attack range, you could theoretically defeat Valravn with a melee weapon — but you’re a Warden, gifted with the ability to make some stellar potions. Here’s how to defeat the Valravn in the Serpent Rogue using your alchemical prowess.

You will have to do some gathering — first, hit the tree stump outside of your Abandoned House to gather Worms. Then, equip them and right-click to aim and toss them into the pool of water. You should see some Fishbones start to jump around. You can gather three Fishbones per Worm, and you want to gather as many as possible. If you haven’t researched Fishbones, do so now — you will discover that they are worth a modifier of 10.

Time to grab some Tea Leaves. These can be found in the field outside of your Abandoned House, and it’s recommended that you gather some everytime they respawn. These research into the Remove modifier. Finally, find some Aloe, which researches into the Vitality modifier. These can periodically be found in the Wasteland, but you can also find dedicated spawns in the Camp to the southeast.

Next, access a workbench. The order you want to place the ingredients is Tea Leaf > Fishbone > Aloe, which creates the string “Remove 10 Vitality”, creating a Damage+ potion. Make as many of these as you are able (you will need about 15 to kill the Valravn.) Head back to the Wasteland, equip your potions, and right click to aim and throw them. Remember to keep your distance and you should have the Valravn down in no time.