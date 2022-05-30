How to delete local saves in V Rising

V Rising has taken the world by storm as you control a vampire through a gothic setting. Your progress in the game, however, is hard to delete and can’t be done in-game. Here’s how to delete your local saves manually for V Rising.

The power dwells within your PC

In V Rising, there is no way to delete saves within the game, but you can certainly do this through the game’s folders on your PC. It just gets a bit complicated, but we’re here for you. To find your save files, exit the game and click on the folder button at the bottom of your screen.

Once you’re in File Explorer, select “This PC” on the left hand side of the window below. Next, click on your C: Drive under “Devices and drives.” Go to “Users” and then pick your own user name. For me, it’s “chris.”

Now, this is where it gets tricky. The folder that we want to find is “AppData,” but for some people, it may be hidden. If this is the case, you’ll want to press the Alt button on your keyboard if you have Windows 10. Windows 11 users should see a “View” option on the top of the screen. It has four recurring straight lines as a logo. Click on that and then go to Show -> Hidden Items on the bottom of the list. You now should be able to select “AppData.”

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After that, we’re thankfully in the home stretch. Select “LocalLow” and find “Stunlock Studios.” Double click on that and then “VRising” and finally “Saves.” After clicking on “v1,” you should be able to find the autosaves easily. Delete them to get rid of them from your computer.

Now, you can begin a new game on V Rising without worrying about overfilling your PC with saves from the game. Go off on an adventure and beat Vincent the Frostbringer along the way.