How to delete your PlayStation account permanently

Your PlayStation account is the primary way you’ll connect to your games and use your PlayStation console. Your account ties all of your games together, has your personal information, and collects all of the Trophies you’ve been earning as you play through games. After some time, you may want to delete this account and start over again for multiple reasons. Here’s what you need to know about permanently deleting your PlayStation account.

How to delete a PlayStation account

When you’re ready to delete your PlayStation account, head to the PlayStation support website. You will need to speak with a PlayStation support representative for them to delete your account. They also go about helping you close your account, but it’s not the same as deleting it. You may want to explore this option if you do not want to get rid of everything regarding your account.

On the PlayStation support website, you want to select the “Account & Security” option, taking you to another page with several categories to pick from. Next, you want to choose the Account management tab, scroll down to “Close Account,” and click it.

Here, you’ll go to a page detailing how you can close your account. You will need to contact a PlayStation representative, and you will want to make sure you have your PlayStation’s sign-in information and online ID available. Next, head to the PlayStation support contact page and select the Account & Security section, followed by the “Change online ID and other account questions” option.

You can then reach out and contact PlayStation support from 8 AM to 7 PM PT and have live support chat with them about how they can go about closing your account. This process might take some time to complete, but this is the best process to delete your PlayStation account.