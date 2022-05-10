How to disable crossplay in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. With full crossplay functionality being added in October 2020, it has helped friends group up regardless of platform preferences. It also adds to the overall player pool, making it easier to find matches during slow hours. With that said, not everyone is a fan of crossplay for various reasons.

If you want to disable crossplay, limiting matchmaking to people on the same platform, we’re here to help.

Disabling crossplay in Apex Legends

At this point, crossplay is enabled by default when starting up Apex Legends for the first time. In order to disable it, you must use the equivalent to your platform’s start button to access the settings menu from the main lobby. This would be the options button on PlayStation or the menu button on Xbox.

From the settings menu, scroll down the default gameplay tab until you see an option labeled as “Cross Platform Play.” Simply hover the cursor over the rectangle that says “Disabled” and confirm your decision. After doing so, you will no longer be paired with players on competing platforms.

If you find that the option is greyed out, then you have to change your system’s privacy settings outside of the game itself, which appears to only impact Xbox platforms. You must navigate to the general settings menu from the dashboard. From this screen, select the “online safety & family” option. Afterward, you’ll want to head into the “privacy and online safety” submenu.

On this next screen, select the “Xbox privacy” option, followed by the “view details & customize” setting. At this point, you’re almost there. Next, you’ll want to access the “communication & multiplayer” tab, then you can finally opt out of crossplay from this screen.

It was discovered that PC cheaters have been able to enter console matches. Considering how much more difficult it is to cheat in online console games, this may prove to be a real concern for console players that don’t want to risk that chance. Perhaps at some point in the future, Apex Legends could let users filter which platforms are included in the matchmaking process.