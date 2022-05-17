How to disable voice chat in Rocket League

Leaving your voice chat on in Rocket League without you knowing can be quite the predicament, and many players will fall prey to this as it’s now on by default. Thankfully, there’s a way to disable it.

When you first start up Rocket League, you’ll want to find your way down to the “Settings” tab. Press the cross button (or the A button) to get to the settings area. Once you get to this menu, toggle the R1 (or RB button) or simply click on the “Chat” section of the settings.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now, you have a few options at your disposal, especially if you’re on PC. To disable your voice chat entirely, click on the first tick under Voice Chat Settings. It will then turn off your microphone completely, and you won’t be heard chomping on some Cheetos or speaking with your kids if you have any.

On the other hand, if you want to be able to communicate with your team during the match, you can leave push to talk on. This option will keep you unmuted until you press a certain button.

Additionally, if you don’t want to see any kind of communication from other players, there is the option to turn off the text chat completely, which appears on the top left of the screen during gameplay. It can be altered in many ways, including the following:

Allow All

Team Only

Friends Only

Quick Chat Only

Team Quick Chat Only

Tactical Quick Chat Only

Disabled

You can change the input and output device on the PC as well if you want a different microphone from the default that is assigned.

Leaving on your voice chat in games hasn’t worked well in the past. For example, the much-forgotten Destruction All-Stars left voice chat on by default, and many players had no clue that they were able to be heard. A lot of unwanted rap music and children’s screaming were heard by players before the publisher PlayStation Studios finally disabled voice chat by default. Hopefully, Epic Games follows suit.