In Mario Strikers: Battle League, every game is essentially a battlefield. Goals are often rewarded to the team who can command a stronger physical presence. While you spend plenty of time tackling opponents, you can actually use your teammates as a tool to take down the opposition. Let’s take a look at how to do a Team Tackle in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

How to Team Tackle in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Doing a Team Tackle in Mario Strikers: Battle League is essentially the same process as a normal tackle on an opponent, but instead, you aim toward a friend. Press Y when aimed at a teammate, and your character will slide into them. Instead of knocking your teammate down, this will propel them forward, giving a slight speed boost and hitting any opponents in their path out of the way. The Team Tackle is more potent if you hold down Y and charge it.

Related: Mario Strikers: Battle League will get more characters, DLC after launch

Team Tackles are good to use on both offensive and defensive sides. When your teammate has the ball, use the Team Tackle to get them through a path of enemies trying to stop them. On defense, this is a great way to get the ball back in your possession.

Using the Team Tackle is a simple but useful tool that you will want to take advantage of in tight situations. It can be a situational move because you need all the pieces to be in place, but when everything lines up are there, be sure to use it.