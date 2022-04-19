How to do an Air Roll in Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League Sideswipe is the mobile version of the popular game Rocket League. In this 2D free-to-play 3v3 game, you have to score as many goals as possible into the opposing opponent’s net before the match ends. This game features cosmetics that you can apply to your car to help make it your own. You can change the car’s wheels, its paint job, add decals, give your vehicle a hat, and even change the appearance of your boosts.

Like the original game, you can unlock more items for your car by completing the Rocket Pass and competing in competitive matches every season. However, if you want to only play casual games, you can. You can play the game in either 1v1, 2v2, or the traditional 3v3 match-up.

With the game now being on mobile devices, players who are used to playing with a controller may have difficulty pulling off their favorite moves on a mobile device. A beloved fan-favorite move is the Air Roll. The Air Roll is a technique where you flip in the air. If you find yourself struggling to do an Air Roll, here’s how you do it.

While in the air, simply double-tap anywhere on your screen and then hold your joystick in any direction you want.