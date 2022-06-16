You have several techniques available to your characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. These techniques go above the standard attack combos you can perform, giving you multiple ways to eliminate an opponent. In addition, some campaign missions may require you to complete specific challenges for a level, such as using fling slams. This guide covers how to do fling slams in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

How to do a fling slam in Shredder’s Revenge

A fling slam is a type of grab move you can do with any character. To perform a grab against an opponent, walk up to them and attempt to hit them. When you stand close enough to an enemy and attempt to hit them, your character will instead grab them, and they will do a different type of move based on your button combination.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will need to hit up on the directional pad and then the attack button to perform a fling slam. Your character will grab their opponent and throw them to the ground multiple times. The enemy will go over their head several times before your character releases them and performs one final hit before returning to their normal stance.

Several levels in Shredder’s Revenge will ask you to perform a fling slam. Outside of these challenges, these attacks are a good way to quickly dispatch some of the more difficult opponents, especially in the game’s later missions. The problem with these attacks is they come with some risks, forcing you to get close to an opponent and potentially exposing you to a quick strike. You may want to prepare to dodge an attack if you cannot effectively grab your opponent in time.