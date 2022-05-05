How to download and play Fortnite on iOS

Apple and Epic Games have had a feud for a couple years now that has not seen much improvement. After Epic included a in game purchasing option in Fortnite on iOS that let players give them money directly and not giving Apple a 30% cut, violating Apple’s terms of service agreement, the game was removed from the App Store and has not been brought back since. After an announcement this morning, Fortnite has made its way back to iOS. Well, kind of.

Epic Games announced that Fortnite will be available on Xbox Cloud streaming service. That means that anybody with a screen in front of them will be able to jump into Fortnite. The game will have touch controls available for those streaming on mobile devices. Microsoft has stated that it plans on bringing more free-to-play games to the service.

With that said, how do you jump into the game? Well, the answer to that is incredibly simple. All you will need to do is follow this link. Once you are on the webpage, click the “Play For Free” button. That is it! If you already have the Xbox Cloud Gaming webpage saved as an app on your home screen, just go ahead and open it up and it should bring up the same page. All you will need is a Microsoft account.

Say what you want about streaming. Yes, the latency issue will always be an issue as of right now. However, this is an option to get Fortnite back into the hands of every iOS user right now.