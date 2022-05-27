How to download and play the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo

Just two weeks out from the release of Mario Strikers: Battle League on June 10, Nintendo went ahead and dropped a surprise demo for the upcoming sports title. The limited-time demo — titled the “First Kick” — will only allow you to play through Battle League’s tutorial at first. But starting June 3, you’ll be able to play the demo online against others until June 5. Thankfully, downloading the demo is a pretty simple affair.

To download the demo, open up the Nintendo eShop and go to the search tool. Search “Mario Strikers,” and you should see two results — “Mario Strikers: Battle League” and “Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick.” Unlike other demos, the First Kick demo isn’t listed on the game’s main store page; it has its own listing. Just select the listing that includes “First Kick,” and you’ll be able to download the demo.

What’s included in the Mario Strikers: Battle League demo?

At the time of writing, only a handful of tutorials are available in the demo. These include a variety of both basic and advanced techniques that the character Fútbot will teach you. Toward the end of each training lesson, you’ll also have a chance to test out what you’ve learned against AI opponents. However, you won’t be able to play a full game offline in the demo.

You can choose to start a “quick battle” in the demo’s menu, but both the offline and local wireless options are greyed out. You’ll only be able to select the online play option, but the online play servers are currently not active.

How to play the Mario Strikers: Battle League demo online

Starting June 3, you will be able to play quick battles online until June 5. However, the demo will only be playable online during six one-hour windows spread out from June 3 to June 5. We’ve listed each of the online play windows below:

June 3: 8 – 9 PM PT / 11 PM – 12 AM ET

June 4: 4 – 5 AM PT / 7 – 8 AM ET

June 4: 12 – 1 PM PT / 3 – 4 PM ET

June 4: 8 – 9 PM PT / 11 PM – 12 AM ET

June 5: 4 – 5 AM PT / 7 – 8 AM ET

June 5: 12 – 1 PM PT / 3 – 4 PM ET

To play online, you just have to make sure you have the demo downloaded, that you log on during the above times, and you also must have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. According to Nintendo, players without a membership will be able to claim a seven-day free trial of the service starting May 27. If you’re not an NSO subscriber, but you’d still like to play the demo, we recommend you take advantage of this offer.