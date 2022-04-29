How to download Honkai: Star Rail closed beta

HoYoverse has announced the Honkai: Star Rail second closed beta, and players can sign up for it on the game’s official website. It is a strategy-RPG game in the Honkai series, and its closed beta is available for PC, Android, and iOS devices. The game will feature various characters, weapons, enemies, and more that players in this beta on their journey to Jarilo-VI.

If you also want to try out miHoYo’s latest title, Honkai: Star Rail, before its official launch, here’s how you can download it.

Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta Download

Honkai: Star Rail closed beta is available for a limited number of players, and if you signed up for it, you will have to check your registered email account after May 15. You will receive a mail if you will be one of the selected participants and if you don’t find it there, make sure to check your junk/spam folder once.

Follow the instructions listed in the email to install the package on your PC or iOS device. Each closed beta account can only be linked to one device. Ensure you have enough storage and that your system meets the minimum requirements to run Honkai: Star Rail closed beta.

The closed beta package size is expected to be around 4.46 GB and 3.27 GB for PC and mobile, respectively, and will require 8–10 GB of free space. Here are the recommended specs required to run Honkai: Star Rail closed beta:

iOS

iPhone: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better

iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better iPad: iPad with Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or later)

iPad with Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or later) iOS 12 or later

macOS currently not supported.

PC