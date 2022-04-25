how-to-download-tower-of-fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a highly anticipated upcoming MMO for mobile devices and PC. It borrows a lot from Genshin Impact, including the ability to climb anything and offering players the power to buy a chance to get better weapons. However, at the time of writing, it’s only available in its closed beta form outside of China. This guide explains how to download the Tower of Fantasy closed beta test, so you don’t miss out on a second of game time.

Step 1: Use the email you were sent to download the beta test app

If you were accepted into the Tower of Fantasy closed beta Test, then you’ll be eligible to play the game early. To do this, you must follow the URL provided in that email to a store page where you can download Test Flight (iOS), or another beta application test app. You can’t download Tower of Fantasy just yet because it isn’t ready, so you’ll need to download the beta test through this test app.

If you’re struggling to find the email, search for any messages from [email protected]. That’s the email address all closed beta invites were sent from.

Once you’ve downloaded the beta test app, you should be able to see Tower of Fantasy when you open it. Download Tower of Fantasy within your test app, and you’ll be able to start the closed beta test version of the game. The only hurdle you have left is to enter the username and password that were sent to you along with your acceptance into the Closed Beta Test. Without a valid username and password, there’s no way to get into the game.