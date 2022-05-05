How to Drag Click | What is Drag Clicking and why is it useful?

The innovation of gamers knows no bounds. The group that will go out of their way to play Ocarina of Time on a Guitar Hero controller or beat one of the most brutally difficult games of all time while blindfolded will always find new ways to innovate their gaming experience. Hence where the idea of drag clicking comes in.

If you’re not sure what drag clicking is or how it can be used, here is everything you need to know.

What is Drag Clicking?

Drag clicking is a technique to increase the number of clicks a mouse performs per second. The idea is to use a small amount of pressure to initially trigger the pressure sensors of the mouse and then drag your finger across the mouse button. When done correctly, this will cause a large number of rapid clicks to be registered.

Why Drag Click?

This sounds like a lot of work for some extra mouse clicks, but in games like Minecraft, it can drastically improve progress. Any game where attack rate is determined by the number of clicks can be impacted by something like Drag Clicking. The downside is that it is more difficult to control or aim the mouse while Drag Clicking, but if the goal is an increase in the sheer number of clicks per second then this is a valid trade-off for a loss of fine control.

Remember that Drag Clicking also puts a fair amount of strain on your mouse and will shorten its service life significantly by wearing down the sensors. It also might not work on older models that aren’t as sensitive.

How to Drag Click

If you want to learn how to Drag Click, then it will take a lot of practice to get it right. If you want to practice, here is what you need to do: