How to drive a car or truck between two Seven Outposts without exceeding a speed of 60 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Although most Fortnite players expected the last Resistance quest to be a deadly battle between the IO and Seven factions, it turns it is actually a driving challenge to help Peely get his license. As simple as that sounds, the quest of driving between two Seven Outposts going under 60 speed is one of the tougher challenges of Chapter 3 Season 2. This because players not only have to worry about their speed, but also everything from the storm, gas, and potential nearby enemies. So, to put your mind at ease, here’s where and how you should be driving to complete this test.

Seven Outpost are few and far in-between, but there is no better route to take on this quest than from Seven Outpost I near Greasy Grove to Seven Outpost V next to Command Cavern. For one, the drive from the locations is the shortest between any two outposts, and their surrounding areas are rarely visited by opposing players. This also means you should look for a car in Greasy Grove. You are best off picking out a taxi with a full tank of gas near the location’s Mexican restaurant as the vehicle is known be one of the slowest in the game.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once that’s done, the car will need to be driven to the center of Seven Outpost I to be given the mission. From there, you can simply drive north until you get on a road that circles Camp Cuddle and heads directly to Seven Outpost V (as marked in red above). It is important to note that there is also a gas station west of Camp Cuddle if you’re worried you may not make it to the objective. Once you’ve reached Seven Outpost V, you can then park the car which should result in a completed quest and a sweet 23,000 XP reward.