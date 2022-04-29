How to earn and use points in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports has many fans excited as it has brought back some beloved sports such as sword fighting, tennis, and bowling. But it also brings in new sports such as volleyball and golf. Also, a new addition to the series is the mechanic called points.

To earn points in the game, all you have to do is to play various sports in the game in solo or multiplayer matches. How many you earn will depend on how well you do as well. If you come in first place in your matches, you’ll get a victory bonus. So, we recommend playing the sports that you’re the best at so you can rank in the most points. However, even if you don’t come in first place, you still earn a good number of points through games like bowling.

Your points can be used to get clothing, accessories, equipment, stamps, and sets. New items will be added every week, so be sure to check back often to see what you can buy with your points! Items will only be available for three weeks until they’re removed from the rotation. So, if you find something you like, you’ll want to pick it up as soon as possible before it leaves the shop!