How to earn Berserker Vanguard Medals in Destiny 2 – Hand to Fist Bounty

Bounties are an excellent way to earn rewards and obtain experience points as you play through Destiny 2 activities. Eva has a handful of bounties available for you each day if you’re looking for things to do during the Guardian Games 2022 competition. A notable one you might want to grab is the Hand to Fist Bounty. In this guide, we detail how to earn Berserker Vanguard Medals in Destiny 2 to complete the Hand to Fist Bounty.

How to earn Berserker Vanguard Medals

You will need to find your way into Vanguard Strikes to earn them. You’ll team up alongside two other Guardians to complete these activities. You can choose the Recreational, Training, or Competitive playlists. The Training playlist is only available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, whereas the Competitive playlist is available on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. To earn a Berserker Vanguard Medal, you need to quickly defeat three enemies in a row using melee attacks.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

These can be a little challenging to earn simply because of how quickly some weaker enemies will die to your allies shooting them. When you hit a single enemy using a melee attack, your other teammates may have eliminated any nearby foes close to you, forcing you to quickly run and find another. If you’re focused on trying to complete this challenge, we recommend running ahead of your allies or splitting off from them in a firefight to dispatch a small cluster of foes. You only need to take our three of them to earn the Berserker Vanguard Medal.

After earning five Berserker Vanguard Medals, you’ll have completed the Hand to Fist bounty, netting you some well-deserved experience points.