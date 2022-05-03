How to earn Demolition Expert Vanguard Medals in Destiny 2 – Mad Bomber Bounty

The Vanguard Medals in Destiny 2 are awarded to you for performing impressive feats during a Vanguard Strike. For the Guardian Games 2022 competition, you’ll need to earn Demolition Expert Vanguard Medals if you want to complete the Mad Bomber Bounty. You can acquire this bounty from Eva, hosting the Guardian Games 2022 events. Here’s what you need to know about how to earn the Demolition Expert Vanguard Medals in Destiny 2 for the Mad Bomber Bounty.

The only way you can earn this is a well-placed grenade when it comes down to the Demolition Expert Vanguard Medal. You need to place it in the middle of several foes, namely three, and then have it explode. When the grenade goes off, it needs to take out at least three enemies for you to earn the Vanguard Medal. If you miss only take out two foes, the medal will not appear, and you won’t be able to earn it.

Some of the best ways to earn the Demolition Expert Vanguard Medal is to wait for an enemy spawn to appear during a Strike Playlist and then throw it at the one in the center. The enemies will be unable to react until they’ve completed their disembark or arrival animation, giving your grenade plenty of time to charge up, and they will be unable to react.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you throw the grenade and it goes off, you want to make sure you see the Demolition Expert Vanguard Medal icon appear at the top of your screen. This indicates you earned the reward and you’ve completed the task. You need to earn five Demolition Expert medals to complete the Mad Bomber Bounty.