How to earn Holdfast Standing in Warframe

Warframe’s Angels of the Zariman expansion has introduced a new Syndicate called Holdfast. The Holdfasts are the survivors of the terrible accident that hurled the Zariman Ten Zero into the Void. Players can work to gain Standing with the Syndicate, earning rewards and getting access to new items.

How to earn Holdfast Standing

Players can earn Holdfast Standing by finding different Voidplumes and handing them in to an NPC in the Chrysalith called Archimedean Yanto. She can be found near the doors to the living area or just by fast traveling from the main menu.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can find all the different types of Voidplumes and their Standing value below:

Voidplume Type Standing Voidplume Pinion 5,000 Voidplume Quill 2,500 Voidplume Crest 2,000 Voidplume Vane 1,000 Voidplume Down 500 Universal Medallion 1,000

Voidplumes will appear on the radar as loot, so Loot Radar mods, area of effect weapons that will take out lots of loot containers, and Vacuum mods are all useful. You can quickly destroy lots of containers, and if anything survives running through the area without being sucked up, then it is likely a Voidplume. You can also use the Golden Instinct ability from the Helminth System to help track them down. Many advanced players will have a dedicated Warframe specifically for rare loot hunting with this ability, although it is really only useful at the end of the process.

Voidplumes can also be earned as rewards for Bounties that are obtained from Quinn, but for the most part each mission on the Zariman Ten Zero will contain several hidden Voidplumes that can be tracked down while playing through the mission.