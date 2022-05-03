How to earn Precision Spread Vanguard Medals in Destiny 2 – Far and Away Bounty

During the Guardian Games 2022 competition for Destiny 2, you’ll be working towards unlocking Medalliosn to earn points for your team. The best way to do this for this year’s competition is to participate in Vanguard Playlists. You’ll also have the chance to complete bounties on these playlists, such as the Far and Away Bounty, to earn the Precision Spread Vanguard Medal. Here’s what you need to know about how to earn the Precision Spread Vanguard Medals in Destiny 2 for the Far and Away Bounty.

To earn the Precision Spread Vanguard Medal, you will need to take out three enemies with headshots in a row. You can do this with any weapon you have available, but the trick is making sure you defeat enemies, downing them with headshots in a row. If you hit two and down something else in the chest or with an ability, the streak resets, and you’ll have to start the headshots over again. Because you can use any weapon available to you, we recommend bringing one you’re comfortable using, such as a bow, marksman rifle, shotgun, or sniper rifle.

You’ll want to watch your progress for the Far and Away Bounty by visiting the quest tracker menu. You’ll be able to see how many Vanguard Medals you’ve earned. During the Vanguard Playlist, you’ll see the notification ‘Precision’ appear after defeating an enemy, showing you defeated them using a Precision attack. You’ll need to get this to happen three times in a row.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you do not obtain the Precision kills quickly enough, you will miss out on this Vanguard Medal and have to try again.