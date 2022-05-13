How to enable crossplay in Evil Dead: The Game

When jumping into an Evil Dead: The Game match, you will be playing as one of four Survivors or a Demon attempting to stop them. It’s a race against time for both sides, with the Survivors trying to banish the Demon and the Demon attempting to attack and ambush the human team. If you want to expand your search radius for players to join your match, you want to make sure you turn on crossplay. Here’s what you need to know about turning on crossplay in Evil Dead: The Game.

How to turn on crossplay

Before jumping into any of the matches or looking through the roster, go into Evil Dead: The Game’s main menu and scroll down to the Settings category. Go into the Game options, and Crossplay will be the first option you can select. If there is a checkmark next to it, crossplay is on. If the circle is blank, it is not, and you will need to click it to turn it on to activate it. With crossplay in Evil Dead: The Game, you can play with players on other consoles and those who are playing on their PC editions of the game.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

We recommend selecting this option to open up the available matches you can join and give you access to additional players to join your games. If you’d rather play with a small group of friends on the same consoles, crossplay lets you jump into matches more often. Alternatively, if you and your small group make up an entire Evil Dead match, going into a custom match and swapping out who is the Demon and who is playing the Survivors is also an option.

Before jumping into any of these online matches, you may want to work your way through the Missions section. These are single-player adventures where you can unlock extra content and additional character to your roster, such as Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Amanda Fisher, Pablo Simon Bolivar, and Lord Arthur.