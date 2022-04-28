How to enable VRR/Variable Refresh Rate on PS5

While Sony offers an already amazing gaming experience with the PlayStation 5 by having stunning games like Marvel’s Spider-Man series, there can be changes added to improve it even further. One of those improvements come in the form of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), a feature PS5 now offers. What this feature does is sync up with the PlayStation 5’s refresh rate that you have selected for your TV or monitor, resulting in much better graphics and smoother performance. VRR only works if your console is connected via HDMI 2.1 and supports up to a refresh rate of 120 Hz. So, if your TV or monitor is 144 Hz, VRR won’t work. If you meet both of those criteria, here’s how you can enable VRR and upgrade your PS5 experience.

Download the latest update for PlayStation 5 if you haven’t already. Once your PlayStation 5’s is up-to-date, go to the System Settings. Under System Settings, head to the Screen and Video menu. Turn VRR on. On this screen, you can also apply the feature to unsupported games. PlayStation cautions that while this may improve both video quality and performance, you may experience graphical glitches. If you do, be sure to turn this option off.