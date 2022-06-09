How to enter Fortnite’s Emote Royale 2022

Fortnite and dancing go together like peanut butter and jelly. The goal of a battle royale game is to be the last person standing, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to emote all over the island in between firefights or just for fun. There are tons of emotes in the game already, but developer Epic Games is always looking to add more. That’s where you come in. Epic wants the next emote to come from the community.

How do I enter Emote Royale 2022?

The Emote Royale contest is back for this year, and entering the competition is pretty easy. As explained on the Fortnite blog, all you need to do is upload your submission to Instagram Reels or TikTok — just make sure it includes the #EmoteRoyale2022 and #contest hashtags. The submission period runs from now through 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 15, and you can only make one submission. Spamming the contest will get you nowhere. Note that you do have to be at least 13 years old to enter, and you can find the complete terms and conditions here.

How do I make an emote for Emote Royale 2022?

Any way you want! It doesn’t even have to be a dance. The Fortnite blog says that “an original dance or original motion” are both valid. So you don’t have to be a dancer at all — you just need to move. The Fortnite blog post also includes a file of Fortnite music and sound effects to inspire your emote.

What’s the prize for Emote Royale 2022?

Part of the prize is pretty obvious: the winning entry will become an official emote in Fortnite. The creator will get the emote for themselves of course, and they’ll also receive $2,500 USD. If you fancy yourself more of a builder than a dancer, you can check out The Block 2.0 contest instead.