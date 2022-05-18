How to equip the Founder’s skins in V Rising

V Rising invites players into a dark and grim world of vampiric royalty, where the comforts of royalty have been stripped by the tidings of age. Awakened in a world where everything has been removed, players must rebuild their worlds and keeps, piece by piece.

V Rising offers players the opportunity to purchase a unique V Rising Founder’s Pack which offers a multitude of cosmetic-only structures and Shapeshifting forms. There are three forms of cosmetics found within the V Rising Founder’s Pack: unique character-creation cosmetics, Shapeshifting skins for the wolf and bear, and gargoyles for planting around the keep.

The Shapeshifting skins seems to have many players stymied. Players will need to unlock the Shapeshifting powers in order to utilize the Stygian skins. As players will progress through the tutorial, a new building will become available for building called a Blood Altar. This allows players to track unique enemies which offer special powers, ultimately unlocking the Shapeshifting ablities.

Once the first ability is unlocked, players should press ‘J’ to open the Ability Selection screen. Within this screen, select the tab ‘Vampire Powers’ and players that own the Founder’s Pack should see two icons for the Stygian Wolf. The red icon is granted by the Founder’s Pack: drag and drop it onto the wheel in the bottom-left. Now, when opening the power wheel with L-CTRL, the red icon will be available to morph into the Stygian.

The character-creation cosmetics are available upon creating a character, found when beginning a new save or starting in a new server. It’s unclear at the moment if there are additional times that players can customize their appearance — it appears as though players can opt to use the new cosmetics only within this screen.

The structures will be unlocked naturally as players progress through the tutorial, allowing players to build the gargoyles and the like that have been unlocked. Thankfully, there isn’t much use for the building cosmetics until mid-game anyways. Early-game progression has players tasked with building production buildings and introduction, which is a massive resource sink.