How to escape the backrooms in Roblox Raise a Floppa

In Roblox’s Raise a Floppa, players will be caring for their home until a glowing, mysterious door suddenly opens for them to explore. Although there are several exclusive items to buy after entering it, the backrooms this door leads to will slowly decrease your sanity stats and eventually eliminate you. Luckily, there is one way to avoid this slow death and escape the treacherous area.

You can get this door to open and explore the backrooms after three in-game days. Once you’re finally there, you can head towards the exit by taking the first pathway to the left and then walking down it until you spot a path to the right. It will then lead you down a tunnel with the exit at its dead end, sending you back home. You can then re-enter the backrooms at 100 percent sanity as long as you have survived the area the last time you visited.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

That being said, the backrooms’ opening hallway (as shown above) can lead to an item seller that offers several exclusive goods. You can meet them by taking the first left in this hallway, then a right at its dead end, and lastly, a left once the path ends. From there, the seller should be next to a red “open” sign, and will allow you to purchase Almond Water, a Recycle Bin, an Auto Saver, or a Baby Destroyer — an item that eliminates the monsters lurking in the backrooms.

