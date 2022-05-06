How to Escape the Sunken Village in two minutes in Loot River

The longer you spend in any of Loot River’s levels, the more enemies you’ll encounter, and the more you’ll be able to level up. However, by taking your time, you’ll also miss out on a wealth of Knowledge — the currency used to purchase spells and weapons — that you can acquire by finishing levels within a certain amount of time.

For the game’s first level, the Sunken Village, you’ll earn a healthy helping of knowledge if you can clear it in under two minutes. Here are some tips on how to do that.

Step 1: Start moving as soon as you start a new run

Loot River’s timer starts right away. Even if you are in the Sanctuary, it will not stop, meaning that you need to head north toward the Sunken Village ASAP when you spawn in. Occasionally, you might spawn just inside the entrance to the Sunken Village right next to Soap, which can be a good time-saver. But in our experience, this rarely happens.

Step 2: Don’t stop moving inside the Sunken Village

Two minutes go by awful quickly while you’re dungeon crawling, so you’ll want to always be on the move. This means you shouldn’t stop to fight enemies at all. Just dodge through their attacks, and do your best to run right past them.

Since the game’s levels are procedurally-generated, what route you take to get to the end will change with every run. Luckily, in our runs of the Sunken Village, we almost never encountered a dead-end. Whatever path you take through a level, there’s a very good chance it will lead you to the end. Don’t second-guess yourself, and just stay focused on moving through the level.

Step 3: Board the elevator with time to spare

It’s not enough just to reach the elevator before the timer hits two minutes. You also have to ride it up and arrive back at the Sanctuary before the two-minute timer expires.

If you make it back to the Sanctuary before two minutes have passed, you’ll see a generous amount of Knowledge scattered about the room. Just walk around to pick them up. Completing this the first time will also earn you the “Fast Track” achievement.