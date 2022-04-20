How to evolve Cherubi into Overcast Cherrim in Pokémon Go

Cherubi can evolve into two types of Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You have the Overcast Cherrim form, and you have the Sunshine form. These Pokémon are the same typing, with their unique appearances indicating the forms, but they should have the same stats. However, they do have different movesets. In this guide, we will share how to evolve Cherubi into Cherrim’s Overcast form in Pokémon Go.

Before you attempt to evolve Cherubi, you’ll need to make sure you have at least 50 Cherubi candy. If you do not, you’ll need to give Cherubi some rare candy, or you’ll need to catch more of this Pokémon in the wild to add it to your collection. After you have 50, you’ll be able to evolve it.

Unfortunately, it all comes down to a random chance. Whenever you evolve a Cherubi into its next form, there’s a random chance for it to become the Overcast or Sunshine version of the Pokémon. If you’re trying to have one of these Pokémon, you’ll want to have multiple Cherubi in your collection and evolve as many as you to ensure you have a good chance to receive both. Many players prefer the Sunshine version, though, as it typically does better in PvP battles because of the access of Weather Ball (Fire-type).