Cherubi is a Pokémon with two unique forms you can evolve in Pokémon Go. You have the Overcast version and the Sunshine one, both named Cherrim. The distinct difference between the two comes down to appearance, and these two Pokémon do have unique movesets. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to evolve Cherubi into Sunshine Cherrim in Pokémon Go.

Before you can attempt to evolve Cherubi, you will need 50 Cherubi candies. You can acquire these by catching Cherubi in the wild and by sending them off to Professor Willow in exchange for candy. Alternatively, if you only need a few more, you can give a Cherubi some rare candy to acquire more.

However, when you reach 50, the chance of obtaining a Sunshine Cherrim is random. Typically in the Pokémon game, when you evolve Cherubi, you need to make sure it’s sunny to receive a Sunshine Cherrim. That is not the case for Pokémon Go. Instead, there’s a random chance of you obtaining an Overcast or a Sunshine Cherrim. Because of its randomness, we recommend having multiple Cherubi to make sure you can have one of each kind. The more Cherubi you have in your collection, the more chances to have one of each.