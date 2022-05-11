Araquanid will be a major hit in Pokémon Go for competitive players keen to use it in the Great and Ultra Leagues. We highly recommend this Pokémon, but before you can add it to your collection, you’re going to need to catch plenty of Dewpider and evolve it. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Dewpider into Araquanid in Pokémon Go.

How to evolve Dewpider into Araquanid

Thankfully, there is no quest or anything unique associated with Dewpider’s evolution process. You’ll need to obtain 50 Dewpider Candies and then choose the one you want to evolve into an Araquanid. To acquire enough Dewpider Candies, you’ll need to encounter this Pokémon multiple times and exchange the ones you do not wish to use with Professor Willow.

For Dewpider’s debut appearance at the Water Festival 2022, you’ll be able to catch it in the wild and as a Field Research task reward. Finding Dewpider in the wild is likely the best way to earn Candies with it regularly. Still, figuring out what Field Research task reward it is during the Water Festival 2022 will make it easier to earn while walking around your neighborhoods.

If you’re struggling to find Dewpider, you’ll want to add incense to your character to lure them and other Pokémon to your location while you’re traveling. Alternatively, when you have a chance to rest at a PokéStop, placing down a Rainy Lure Module will draw Bug, Electric, and Water-type Pokémon to your location, making it easier to track down and add it to your collection.

After you have 50 Dewpider Candies, you can select any of the ones you’ve caught and evolve them into an Araquanid. You can do this multiple times for any Dewpider, so long as you have enough Candy to do it.