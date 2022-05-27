Santa Water isn’t water that summons Santa Claus. In Vampire Survivors, Santa Water is instead a weapon that creates a damaging zone of holy water on the ground that deals significant damage to any enemy that walks over it. Like some weapons, Santa Water does have a more powerful form — so here’s how to evolve Santa Water in Vampire Survivors.

To evolve Santa Water, you first need it at level eight. Next, you need to find its paired passive item — Attractorb, which pulls in dropped items from further ranges with higher upgrades. Together, they allow you to evolve Santa Water into La Borra, which spawns bigger and stronger holy water puddles on the ground and pulls them in towards your character. With a high enough Cooldown stat, you can expect La Borra to be on the field constantly, creating a near-permanent safe zone around your character. At higher levels, La Borra will be unable to one-shot enemies, but it provides constant damage in conjunction with your other weapons.

La Borra can only hit one enemy every half-second, which means, at maximum, an enemy will take two ticks of damage every second. This is especially helpful combined with King Bible, or its evolution, Unholy Vespers — creating a constant void zone of damage and guaranteed safety until the later stages. Garlic or its evolution, Soul Eater, is also helpful in creating a safe area for your to maneuver around. La Borra grows in size with a higher MoveSpeed stat, allowing it to traverse a greater distance toward you while also growing large enough to cover a significant chunk of the gameplay area.