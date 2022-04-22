How to evolve Stufful into Bewear in Pokémon Go

When it comes to grabbing Stufful, you’ll want to make sure you catch a lot of them in Pokémon Go. You’re going to need several Stufful to have enough candy in your reserves, which will come in handy when powering it up, or Bewear. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you can go about evolving Stufful into Bewear in Pokémon Go.

There’s no complicated method you need to consider when evolving this Pokémon. The challenging part is having enough Stufful candy, which means catching a lot of this Pokémon, or having a few rare candies in your inventory to use on this Pokémon. When evolving Stufful into Bewear, you will need 400 Stufful Candies to do this. You’ll be able to acquire candy whenever you catch a Stufful or transfer one and send it to Professor Willow.

There’s no good way to go about grabbing enough Stufful candies. It all comes down to having enough PokéBalls in your inventory to capture them all and finding the perfect one you want to save to eventually evolve. Once you have the one you plan to evolve, you need to send the rest to Professor Willow to receive candy in exchange, ensuring you can acquire as much of it as possible. When you hit 400 Stufful Candies, you can immediately evolve into Bewear and add them to your roster.

Bewear is a solid option for the Great League competition, and it can be a reliable choice for any of the Specific Cups that crop up in Pokémon Go’s PvP competitions. It is a niche choice, though.