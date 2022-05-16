How to farm Allagan Tomestones of Poetics in Final Fantasy XIV

The Allagan Tomestones of Poetics are a currency you can acquire in Final Fantasy XIV. They go to players who complete specific types of dungeon and raids in the game. In your Duty Finder, you’ll be able to see where you can start any activity to receive them as a reward. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best way to farm Allagan Tomestones of Poetics in Final Fantasy XIV.

You will only begin to earn Allagan Tomestones of Poetics when your character reaches at least level 50 in any class.

How to farm Allagan Tomestones of Poetics

The Allagan Tomestones of Poetics goes to whoever completes a level 50 to 80 dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV. The best way to earn them is by making sure you open up your Duty Finder and go to your Duty Roulette. You want to make sure you complete your level 50/60/70/80 Dungeons for the day. You can also receive them by doing the Main Scenario, Alliance Riads, or Normal Raids Duty Roulette options once a day.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Any o the Duty Roulette options reset at the end of the day, giving you to chance to go through them again. After completing these once, you want to visit the next tab over, the Dungeons for ARR, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers, to do the highest level Dungeon you can complete at your character’s level. You want to do any dungeon above level 50, so long as you access the expansion pack. These are a good way to level up your character’s next class.

If you’re exclusively looking to earn Allagan Tomestones of Poetics, we recommend going through the available Alliance Raids or completing any Casual or Ranked PvP matches. The PvP matches you with 20 Tomestones, whereas the Alliance Raids reward you 100 upon completion. Both activities are suitable, depending on your availability. However, at the start of each day, go through your Duty Roulette to complete those first, rewarding you the highest rewards.