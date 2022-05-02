How to farm Entrati Lanthorn in Warframe

In Warframe, Entrati Lanthorn is a rare resource that can be found on the Zariman Ten Zero that was introduced to the game with the Angels of the Zariman expansion. There are multiple ways to get your hands on the resource, even if it is quite rare overall.

The resource is used in the manufacture of the Alternox and Phenmor weapons, and the Gyre Warframe. You will also need 10 to rank up to the Guardian level with the Holdfast Syndicate and 20 to level up to the rank of Angel.

Where to get Entrati Lanthorn

Entrati Lanthorn can be earned from the following missions drops:

Void Flood in Everview Arc – Rotation B – 6.67% chance

in Everview Arc – Rotation B – 6.67% chance Halako Perimeter Extermination – 10% chance upon completion

– 10% chance upon completion Void Cascade in Tuvul Commons – Rotation B – 6.67% chance

in Tuvul Commons – Rotation B – 6.67% chance Void Armageddon in Oro Works – Rotation B – 6.67% chance

in Oro Works – Rotation B – 6.67% chance The Greenway Mobile Defense – 10% chance upon completion

The resource also has a small chance to drop from containers and lockers on the Zariman Ten Zero tileset. They can also drop from enemies on this tileset, but once again at a very low rate. You can increase your chance by using drop boosters that are available from the shop.

It is also a good idea to use a Warrfram like Nekros who can reroll drop tables using his Desecrate ability. Khora can use her Pilfering Strangledome, and Hydroid can use Pilfering Swarm to the same effect. Smeeta Kavats can also use the Charm ability to increase the drops.