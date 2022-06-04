How to farm Hilts in Diablo Immortal

Hilts are one of the in-game currencies you will come across in Diablo Immortal. If you accumulate enough of them, you can visit a Hilts Trader in Westmarch and purchase items like Crests, Gems, Reforge Stones, Aspirant’s Keys, and more. While the game only tells you you can get more Hilts from progressing through the battle pass, there are other ways to earn them. Here is how you can farm more Hilts in Diablo Immortal.

How to get more Hilts in Diablo Immortal

There are several ways to get more Hilts outside of progressing the free battle pass in Diablo Immortal. Every day that you log in and get your first kill of the day, you can redeem various rewards that can occasionally contain Hilts.

Participating in Challenge Rifts and placing within the top 1,000 players for the Solo and Multiplayer Leaderboards also gives rewards you with Hilts alongside some Gold. The first time you complete each Challenge Rift will additionally give you some of the currency.

There are a couple of factions in Diablo Immortal that you can join that will reward you with Hilts. Whether you gain access to the Shadows or Immortals, both will have multiple areas that can reward you with more Hilts for participating in their events or special quests.

While maybe not the fastest way to earn a lot of Hilts, completing Achievement challenges in the Codex can give you some Hilts. You will have to find certain Elite enemies and objects through this method, so it will require some prior knowledge.

Finally, another way to farm up some Hilts is to participate in the PvP side of the game, Battlegrounds. However, this area of the game is the most rife with pay-to-win potential, with players who spend money having access to stronger items than those who do not.