How to farm Livre in Card Shark

Since Card Shark takes place in France, it is only appropriate that it uses the French currency, Livre. This currency is needed for just about everything in the game since it revolves around you scamming your opponents out of their hard-earned cash. There may come a time in the game when you are running low on cash yourself. When that happens, you will need to get it back quickly so you can keep up with your trickery. Here is how you can farm Livre in Card Shark.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There comes a time in every thief’s career when they are swimming in cash and have no idea what to spend it on. It only takes one donation to the camp to have it all disappear. Unless you’re stingy that is. Afterward, you are left with barely a penny to your name. When this happens, you will want to get back on top. Luckily, you can easily farm Livre from The Barn.

The Barn won’t be available right away when you start the game. After going to the camp for the first time, you will learn about the donation system. Afterward, you will get access to the map and get the opportunity to select the locations you visit. The first areas you will gain access to are the Inn, Manor, and Parliament’s Café. After clearing those, you will gain access to The Barn. At the Barn, you will play against an opponent that has an infinite amount of money. Here, you can bet as much money as you want as long as it doesn’t make the opponent too suspicious of you. Once they are too suspicious, leave the area and come back. You can do this as much as you want to get however much money you are looking for. The best part is that you can choose the type of trick you perform.