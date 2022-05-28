How to farm Quartz in V Rising

Initially, in V Rising, you’ll be a weak vampire with minimal abilities and strength. As you progress through the game, you’ll gain new skills, weapons, and gears that will make you more robust over time. Furthermore, you need to farm several resources for crafting and research purposes. One of the resources that you will use excessively in the game is Quartz, and here is how to farm it.

Where to find Quartz in V Rising

You will be able to farm Quartz from the Quartz nodes that are scattered throughout the map. That said, the best place to farm Quartz is probably Dunley Farmland, precisely Dawnbreak Village, Dunley Monastery, and Mosswick Village. Furthermore, the nodes you harvest will respawn automatically after 1or 2 days, so you can always harvest them again.

How to use Quartz in V Rising

As of now, Quartz has only one known use in V Rising. Placing 20 Quartz on the Furnance will yield a singular Glass sheet, which is again a vital resource in the game. Glass is used for crafting windows of your Castle. Since the world of V Rising is vast, you’ll need plenty of Glass bottles to store different potions, which are also crafted using Glass. It’s worth noting that Glass bottles cannot be reused, so you’ll need to stock up a lot of them beforehand.

Like many crafts in V Rising, Glass has a recipe that needs to be unlocked before you can start turning Quartz into Glass sheets. To do so, you need to defeat Christina, the Sun Priestess, who is a level 44 boss located on the northwest side of Dawnbreak Village.