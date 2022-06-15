How to farm Raider faction reputation in Fallout 76

The Settlers and the Raiders are the two opposing factions in Fallout 76 with each one offering you plenty of items for your cooperation. Depending on your actions, you can have a hard time gathering reputation points for the Raider faction who reside in The Crater. While the factions may have started in the Wastelanders update, they were improved in the Test Your Metal update. Gathering reputation for the Raiders has never been easier.

Benefits of gaining reputation with the Raiders

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Gaining reputation with the Raiders unlocks more items for you to purchase from Mortimer. Mortimer is one of the Gold Bullion vendors in Fallout 76 and can be found in the main building of The Crater where Meg is. It is easy to overlook Mortimer during the main Wastlanders questline. Here are all the items you can obtain from Mortimer depending on what rank you currently are with the Raiders. The number following each item is the cost of the item in Gold Bullion.

Rank: Cautious Carry Weight Booster (75) Plan: Dynamite (100) Plan: Dynamite Bundle (200) Plan: Speed Bag (1,250) Plan: Weight Bench (1,250)



Rank: Friendly Plan: Ammo Converter (1,250) Plan: Chemist’s Backpack Mod (350) Plan: Floater Flamer Grenade (150) Plan: Floater Freezer Grenade (150) Plan: Floater Gnasher Grenade (150)



Rank: Neighborly Recipe: Pepperoni Roll (Sold by Molly) Recipe: Smoked Mirelurk Fillets (Sold by Molly)



Rank: Ally Plan: ArmCo Ammunition Construction Appliance (750) Plan: Gauss Minigun (750) Plan: Gauss Minigun Gunner Sights (50) Plan: Gauss Minigun Penta Barrel (150) Plan: Prime Gauss Minigun Capacitor (200) Plan: Gauss minigun Tesla Dynamo (100) Plan: Gaus Minigun Tesla Capacitor (100) Plan: Gauss Minigun Triple Barrel (150)



How to farm Raider reputation

Screenshot by DoubleXP

During the Wastelanders questline, you will be able to side with either the Raiders or the Settlers. To start off with more reputation for the Raiders, side with them during the questline and complete all of their side quests. This will increase your reputation to the friendly rank. Outside of the main questline for the Wastelanders, you will need to earn reputation by completing various tasks. These include:

Daily Quest: Vital Equipment – This daily quest is given to you by Ward in Foundation. During this quest, talk to the Raider and allow them to keep the item. This will result in you gaining 10 reputation with the Raiders and losing 10 reputation with the Settlers.

– This daily quest is given to you by Ward in Foundation. During this quest, talk to the Raider and allow them to keep the item. This will result in you gaining 10 reputation with the Raiders and losing 10 reputation with the Settlers. Daily Quest: Retirement Plan – Complete the quest given to you by Rocksy like normal but kill the former Raider and select the option, ‘Appalachia has a new corpse.’ This will give you an additional 225 reputation.

– Complete the quest given to you by Rocksy like normal but kill the former Raider and select the option, ‘Appalachia has a new corpse.’ This will give you an additional 225 reputation. Daily Quest: The Importance of Communication – Complete this daily quest given to you by Wren in The Crater. Choose to decline the reward to get 225 reputation.

– Complete this daily quest given to you by Wren in The Crater. Choose to decline the reward to get 225 reputation. Daily Quest: Photo Opportunity – Take photos of the Settlers during this quest given to you by Davenport. Take the photos to the Raiders for 75 reputation.

– Take photos of the Settlers during this quest given to you by Davenport. Take the photos to the Raiders for 75 reputation. Event: Moonshine Jamboree – Complete this event mission added during the Test Your Metal Update to obtain various amounts of reputation depending on how well you perform during the event.

To farm reputation, you will want to make sure to complete each of the daily quests that you can. Afterward, stick around in the server to complete the Moonshine Jamboree event. If this event is not active, you can also server hop to find a server with the event active in it. Keep doing this each day until you max out your reputation with the Raiders.