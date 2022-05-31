Players delving into the later stages of V Rising will need to enhance their armor regularly to keep up with the pace. Although multiple materials are required to upgrade armor, Scales are probably the most important one. These are specifically used to improve tier 3 armor, so it’s vital to have a lot of them in your inventory.

How to farm scales in V Rising

Fortunately, there are multiple methods to farm Scales in V Rising, with the best one probably being killing Earthworms. Each time you kill an Earthworm, it can potentially give you between 60 to 100 Scales. Furthermore, Earthworms are easy to kill, so minimal risk is involved. Earthworms can generally be found in all the swampy areas; however, if you are unable to find some, try venturing into Swamp of Greed in the Cursed Forest.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Apart from killing Earthworms for Scales, you can also try clearing Frogs and Spiders. When defeated, these also give Scales, but the quantity is less than what you’ll get for killing Earthworms. Frogs are again mainly found in swampy areas, while Spiders are abundant in Spider Cave. There is also a Frog boss in Swamp of Greed, which gives the highest amount of Scales when defeated. That said, since it is a boss, the battle can be very challenging and might not be an optimal method for everyone.

Lastly, you can try fishing to obtain Scales. You can craft a fishing rod using 8x Planks, 4x Coarse Threads, and 4x Copper Ingots. Once you have acces to the fishing rod, head to the locations marked by bubbles on the world map for fishing. After you collect a lot of fish, bring them back to The Devourer in your Castle and churn them into crafting materials which should yield some Scales.

Scales can also be found in chests throughout the map; however, this approach is less reliable than the others.