How to feed on Entity in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

One of the core mechanics that sets Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt apart from all other battle royale games is its feeding mechanic. You can feed on humans within each match to boost your stats and enhance your abilities. However, you can also feed on the Entity, the soldiers of the Vatican hunting all vampires in the area. This guide explains how to feed on Entity soldiers so you can complete all the challenges linked to them.

How do you feed on Entity soldiers?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Entity soldiers are like any enemy player in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. They can be downed and killed, but you can also close in for a finishing move. Instead of holding Entity soldiers up and choking them to death, you’ll have the option to feed on them. This restores any health you might have lost while battling with them on the field. It’s an excellent way to justify running into the high-tier loot areas, providing you’re skilled enough to make it out alive.

Feeding on Entity soldiers is linked to one of the challenges in the game. You’ll need to do this at some point to advance that challenge and maybe even unlock new quests to complete. The Entity soldiers aren’t innocent in this game. They’re actively hunting all vampires, driving them underground, so downing them and feasting upon their blood while it still flows shouldn’t make you feel bad. You’ll also gain additional experience at the end of a match for the damage dealt to Entity soldiers, any kills, and that you took the time to feed on them instead of waiting for them to bleed out or recover.