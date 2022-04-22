How to find a Box of Wondrous Secrets in Sea of Thieves

The world of Sea of Thieves is home to many exotic treasures and mysteries that players will have to unravel throughout their voyage. One of the rarest treasures in the game is the ever-elusive Box of Wondrous Secrets. The treasure is so rare that many players believe it to be a myth, although that is not the case. If you are in search of the Box of Wondrous Secrets but do not know how to find it, refer to the guide below.

How to find a Box of Wondrous Secrets

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to obtain the Wondrous Secrets Box in Sea of Thieves. It’s completely RNG-dependent, and you have to rely on your precious luck. That said, do not go searching for the coveted treasure in random places. Box of Wondrous Secrets only spawns on islands in the Devil’s Roar. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that it won’t spawn on Molten Sands Fortress, Morrow’s Peak Outpost, and Seaposts but can appear on sand or underwater. Yes, you can find the treasure multiple times, but that is highly unlikely since most players have not encountered it even once.

If you are lucky enough to come across Box of Wondrous Secrets, you can sell it to Grace Morrow at Morrow’s Peak Outpost or The Servant of the Flame at The Reaper’s Hideout for 25,000 Gold.