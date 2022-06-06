How to find a Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft

There are several biomes for you to find within your Minecraft world. These locations vary as you explore your massive landscape, and in Minecraft’s 1.19 update, Mangrove Swamps have arrived. These are swamps that significantly differ from the traditional ones. Here’s what you need to know about how to find a Mangrove Swamp and what they can give you in Minecraft.

Where to find Mangrove Swamp biomes

Mangrove Swamps vary from regular ones by being next to jungles and deserts. More traditional swamps will contain witches, glow squids, multiple passive and aggressive animals, zombies, bats, and oak trees. A Mangrove Swamp is typically warmer than a regular one, with distinctly teal water, and they contain unique trees known as Mangrove trees. A Mangrove trees will only generate within this swamp, and if you want to great the many unique items and structures using these blocks, you need to make your way over here.

When looking for a Mangrove Swamp, the first thing to do is to be on the lookout for deserts or jungles. Both of these warmer locations will be adjacent to the Mangrove. If you see any farm animals wandering around the area, you’re in the wrong location as they indicate a traditional swamp. Instead, you need to find an area with frogs and slimes but no farm animals, such as cows, pigs, or sheep.

Image via DoubleXP

After reaching this location, grab as many mangrove tree blocks as you can bring with you. These will be useful blocks that you can use in multiple crafting recipes. Also, you might want to grab a few frogs from this area as they have a unique pale green color rather than the traditional yellow.