How to find a Sculk Catalyst in Minecraft

Sculk is a type of block you can find in Minecraft, released in the 1.19 update, the Wild. Here, you can find them in select regions of your Minecraft world, but you’ll need to explore the darker reaches and venture into the underground to locate it. For those looking to add Sculk blocks to their home, you will need a Sculk Catalyst. In this guide, we will cover how to find a Sculk Catalyst and how to use it in Minecraft.

How to find a Sculk Catalyst

The only location to find a Sculk Catalyst is to find it in the Deep Dark biome. The Deep Dark biome was also released alongside the 1.19 update, and you can find it by searching underground, typically in mountainous regions. It has a chance to spawn anywhere in the Y=-1 and Y=-64 areas of your Minecraft world. When you do find it, it will be surrounded by Deepslate, and you should find multiple Sculk-covered blocks.

The Sculk Catalyst will appear somewhere in the massive field of Sculk you find. Locating it can be is not the easier thing to do, but when you do, you’ll have the chance to collect it using a harvesting tool with the Silk Touch enchantment on it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How a Sculk Catalyst works

The Sculk Catalyst is how you grow Sculk blocks and how Sculk blocks naturally occur in your Minecraft world. If you bring it back to your home, the Sculk Catalyst is the most crucial aspect if you want to generate it in a specific location naturally. You grow Sculk by having mobs die near the Catalyst, spreading Sculk blocks out from it.