How to find and smash flower stalls in Forza Horizon 5

As we’ve covered extensively in our coverage of Forza Horizon 5, Mexico is full of objects that need to be destroyed. It might sound cruel to some, but destroying various objects and stands in Mexico does result in acquiring Skill Points, as well as completing challenges. Some of these objects solar panels, phone booths, and now, flower stalls.

But before you can do any of that, you will first need to find flower stalls in Mexico. It’s not too hard, once you know what these look like. With that said, let’s go over what these stalls look like, plus where to go in order to crush these to bits.

To smash flower stalls in Forza Horizon 5, you will first need to find these in the FH5 map. Here’s a look at what a flower stall looks like:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

These stalls can mainly be found in urban settings in the Forza Horizon 5 map. The best places to go to find these are at the cities of Mulege and Guanajuato, two of the most populous areas in the FH5 region. Guanajuato, in particular, is a great place to go to find these stalls. The reason being is that on the western end of the town, right near the Tunnel Run Street race, there is a large market full of flower stalls and other stands. Going to that part of the map should be a high priority for locating these objects, before heading anywhere else on the map.

Related: How to find Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5

Once you have found those stalls in the Forza Horizon 5 map, the hard part has really been taken care of. All that’s left is to line up the vehicle up with the stall. Then, push the left stick forward while holding RT, and crush those flower stalls to bits.