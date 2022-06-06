How to find and use an Allay in Minecraft

Allays are one of the mobs added in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wilds update and might be the most unique inclusions in the game. These little fairy-like creatures are friendly and will be willing to help you gather a bunch of resources without extra input from you. Here is where you can find Allays and use them in Minecraft.

Where to find Allays?

Allays are friendly mobs that do not appear in the wild as of this writing. Instead, you will have to locate them locked up by Pillagers either at a Pillager Outpost or in a Woodland Mansion. We recommend first outfitting yourself with decent armor and weapons to fight any nearby Pillagers and then focusing on breaking the Allay out. As soon as they have a path out of their cage, they will begin flying around the area.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to use Allays?

Allays can not be tamed. Instead, you will have to get close enough to them to hand them an item. When they are holding that item, they will fly within your vicinity and look for that particular item to pick up. As they grab more of that item, they will return to you and drop it on the ground for you to pick up. To make them stop looking for that item or give them a different one, interact with them with an empty hand.

Allay notes