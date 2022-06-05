How to find Hidden Lairs in Diablo Immortal

As you wander through the various maps of Diablo Immortal, you will occasionally see a notification appear in the center of your screen that says a Hidden Lair has been opened in this zone. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t do much to explain what these Hidden Lairs are. Actually, it doesn’t explain what they are at all. Finding these lairs is not an easy task thanks to large map areas like Ashwold Cemetery. As long as you know what you are looking for, finding these lairs can be rather simple. Here is how you find Hidden Lairs in Diablo Immortal.

What are Hidden Lairs?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are a bunch of different events in Diablo Immortal. Sometimes random enemies will spawn while other times you will be fighting a horde of creatures to gain loot and gold. Hidden Lairs are one of the many event types that will start up as you progress through an area. Completing this type of event can get you a ton of rewards and will usually get you a guaranteed Rare or Legendary item for completing it. You can also complete these events with your friends. All you need to do is find where the lair is on the map. That’s the hard part.

How to find and beat Hidden Lairs

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Finding Hidden Lairs isn’t as complicated as it sounds. You just need to look for the portal to enter the lair. Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to tell where the portal for the lair has spawned. Each map has a set number of spawn locations where the portal can appear in. The best method for finding a portal is to start in the zone of the map you are currently in when it appears and work your way around the map until you find a blue glow. For example, in Ashwold Cemetery, the portal can appear on the door of many of the mausoleums.

Once you have found a Hidden Lair. Select the portal to be taken to the menu screen for the event. From there, you can choose to enter the lair either with a party or by yourself. Completing the dungeon is the same as completing any other dungeon. You simply need to progress through and defeat the boss at the end. There are events that will appear during your run through the lair similar to world events. These will typically have you plow through various enemies or defeat a specific foe. Once you defeat the boss at the end, use the portal that appears to be teleported back to the zone you found the lair in.